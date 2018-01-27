Slaton Fire Dept.: Fire, smoke north of Slaton was a controlled burn

Officials with the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department say the massive plume of smoke seen north of Slaton was a controlled burn.

The fire was on the land around the Slaton Municipal Airport.

The fire department was in charge of the controlled burn.

The fire started just before noon and was put out around 1 p.m.

