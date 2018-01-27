TxDOT: Test results are in for possible woolly mammoth bones found in SW Lubbock County

The results are in on bones found where the future Loop 88 will be constructed in Southwest Lubbock County.

Texas Department of Transportation Archaeologists tentatively identified those bones found in a field just east of FM 179 and 130th Street as those of the Woolly Mammoth.

The discovery was made at the end of November 2017. Crews were conducting an environmental impact study for the future Loop. Officials say the crews target areas such as old playa lakes because animal and people of the past would gather in those areas.

TxDOT Archeologists who are on staff in Austin were contacted to come to the site.

Those archaeologists dug an even deeper trench of about five to 10 feet and found more bones. Those were sent for testing and analysis. The site was then refilled with dirt.

Francis said it's common to find Mammoth remains across Texas, even in Lubbock at Lubbock Lake Landmark.

TxDOT officials now say collagen from the bones couldn't be extracted so they were unable to date the bone to find out if they were perhaps Bison.

The testing needed to be done, because if the bones were from a Bison, Native American tribes would have been contacted to see how to move forward with the bones.

TxDOT still believes the bones are from the now-extinct megafauna of the Ice Age: a Mammoth.

Loop 88 will continue as scheduled. TxDOT is set to begin construction in 2021 and estimate the entire project taking 10 to 15 years to complete.