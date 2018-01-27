TxDOT: Test results are in for possible woolly mammoth bones found in SW Lubbock County

Afghan official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
The world is marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day amid signs that many people are forgetting the lessons of the Nazi genocide despite decades of warnings of "Never Again."
Crews are still working a grassfire in Motley County.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
