SILVER ALERT: Elderly couple from Bovina still missing

Rosendo and Hortencia Lara are missing out of Bovina. (Source: Bovina Police Department)

Law enforcement agencies are still searching for two missing elderly residents. Rosendo and Hortencia Lara of Bovina have been missing since around 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

Rosendo Lara, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Mr. Lara is a Hispanic male, 81 years of age, 5 ft 6 in, weighs 150 lbs, has white hair and gray eyes. He was last seen at 304 Ave G in Bovina, TX wearing a black jacket, blue shirt and black pants. Mr. Lara was driving a 2000 Silver Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup with Texas License Plate GWY-7326. The passenger side mirror has blue tape wrapped around it to hold it.

The Bovina Police Department says they have searched throughout Parmer County without finding any leads.

Officials say the couple could be traveling to Mexico.

Some information has indicated sightings in the Lubbock and San Angelo areas, but officials with the Bovina Police Department say recent call-ins have come from Central Texas around the Austin and San Antonio Areas.

The couple has also been known to travel to Dimmitt, Muleshoe, Friona and Clovis, New Mexico.

If you have any information on their location, call the Parmer County Sheriff's Office at (806) 481-3303.

