Lady Raiders fall on the road to Oklahoma State

The Lady Raiders out-shot Oklahoma State in all four quarters of the game, (45-percent compared to 39-percent) but come up on the other end of the scoreboard.

The major difference in the game, was the free throw attempts and turnovers.

Oklahoma State went to the free throw line 19 times and scored 17 points, compared to the Lady Raiders five.

The Lady Raiders also had 26-turnovers, compared to Oklahoma States 10.

Both of those stats led to the Lady Raiders demise, as they fell to Oklahoma State 80-62.

With this loss it drops their record to 7-14, 1-9 in Big 12 Conference Play.

The team will return home and host Baylor next Saturday, tip off for that game is at 2 p.m.