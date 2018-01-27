Business owner fires back with message on marquee after building vandalized

A sign at the Slide Plant Market is once again drawing attention, but this time it is a message to the person(s) responsible for throwing rocks through the windows of the business.

Owner Mark Lee says the sign he had up just two days when the most recent vandalism happened said, "Jesus loves Donald Trump and Slide America!" The vandalism happened on Thursday. He says he has cameras on his property and has filed a report with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

He isn't sure which part of the sign offended the vandals. But it didn't deter him from saying what he wanted after he found the broken windows.

Now, the sign, located in the 5200 block of FM 41, reads: "You can throw rocks through my windows but I'm not going to shut up you liberal [expletive]!"

He says "I will not be bulldozed over. You can throw rocks at me, but it doesn't matter." He says he will continue to put his thoughts and messages on the sign.

This is not the first time the business owner has used his marquee to send a message. In 2016, owner Mark Lee refused to take down the sign that said: "Crooked Hillary would be a [expletive] disaster!"

Back then, he said he believes he has the right to display what he wants on his sign.

"I'm not a profane man, but some things just need to be said and I can say whatever I want. It's my right," he said in a 2016 interview.

There are no laws that govern signage out in the county, so officials say Lee is allowed to keep whatever words he wants up in front of his business. He says the south side of the sign is a political message and the north side of the sign is about his nursery business.

