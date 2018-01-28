Lea County shooting victim airlifted to Lubbock hospital - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lea County shooting victim airlifted to Lubbock hospital

Provided by Hobbs Police Department

On January 27, 2018 at approximately 6:00 PM, the Hobbs Police Department responded to the Chili’s Restaurant, located at 1810 W. Joe Harvey Blvd., in reference to a large fight with shots fired in the parking lot.

Once officers arrived on scene they learned a subject had suffered a gunshot wound.  The victim was transported to Lea Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle prior to officer’s arrival. He was later air lifted to a Lubbock area Hospital.

Multiple people involved in the altercation had left the area prior to officer’s arrival.

Preliminary information indicates only one subject was armed with a firearm during this incident. Potential witnesses are being interviewed and investigators continue to process the scene for evidence.

This investigation is on-going and if you have any information concerning this incident please contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

