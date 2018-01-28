Explosion reported at home under construction in NW Lubbock

Lubbock fire investigators are on the scene of a reported explosion at a home under construction in the 1200 block of North Vinson Avenue.

Lubbock Fire Rescue received a report of an explosion at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

LFR says there was no one inside the home and no injuries have been reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office and ATMOS Energy are investigating on scene.

