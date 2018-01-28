Explosion reported at home under construction in NW Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Explosion reported at home under construction in NW Lubbock

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock fire investigators are on the scene of a reported explosion at a home under construction in the 1200 block of North Vinson Avenue.

Lubbock Fire Rescue received a report of an explosion at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

LFR says there was no one inside the home and no injuries have been reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office and ATMOS Energy are investigating on scene.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Justice Ginsburg signals her intent to work for years more

    Justice Ginsburg signals her intent to work for years more

    Saturday, January 27 2018 8:41 AM EST2018-01-27 13:41:48 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-01-29 00:24:55 GMT

    Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...

    Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

  • Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win 3 Grammys each before show

    Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win 3 Grammys each before show

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-01-28 15:11:55 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-01-29 00:24:32 GMT

    Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

    Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

  • In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

    In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-28 17:52:04 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-01-29 00:23:03 GMT

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly