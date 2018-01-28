LFR confirms 'signs of a large explosion' at home under construction in NW Lubbock

Lubbock fire investigators confirm 'signs of a large explosion' at a home under construction in the 1200 block of North Vinton Avenue.

Lubbock Fire Rescue received a report of an explosion around 2 p.m. Sunday.

LFR says there was no one inside the home and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined as of Sunday night. The Fire Marshal's Office investigation is still underway.

