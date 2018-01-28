1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday morning collision near Throckmor - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday morning collision near Throckmorton

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
(KCBD) -

One person has been killed and another injured in a Saturday morning accident on US 380, about seven miles from Throckmorton.

Texas DPS says 84-year-old Thomas Sherod Richards Jr. of Throckmorton was killed and his passenger, 81-year-old Harma Flojuan Richards of Throckmorton was injured in a collision around 9:34 a.m. Saturday.

DPS says Richards was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Pickup and hit the back left corner of a 1994 Kenworth Truck Tractor/Semi Trailer that was parked with its left side partially in the eastbound lane.

The driver in the Kenworth was not injured. Everyone involved in this accident was wearing a seatbelt.

DPS says this is a preliminary report and details are subject to change.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win 3 Grammys each before show

    Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win 3 Grammys each before show

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-01-28 15:11:55 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-01-29 00:24:32 GMT

    Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

    Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

  • Justice Ginsburg signals her intent to work for years more

    Justice Ginsburg signals her intent to work for years more

    Saturday, January 27 2018 8:41 AM EST2018-01-27 13:41:48 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-01-29 00:24:55 GMT

    Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...

    Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

  • In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

    In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-28 17:52:04 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-01-29 00:23:03 GMT

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly