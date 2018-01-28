1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday morning collision near Throckmorton

One person has been killed and another injured in a Saturday morning accident on US 380, about seven miles from Throckmorton.

Texas DPS says 84-year-old Thomas Sherod Richards Jr. of Throckmorton was killed and his passenger, 81-year-old Harma Flojuan Richards of Throckmorton was injured in a collision around 9:34 a.m. Saturday.

DPS says Richards was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Pickup and hit the back left corner of a 1994 Kenworth Truck Tractor/Semi Trailer that was parked with its left side partially in the eastbound lane.

The driver in the Kenworth was not injured. Everyone involved in this accident was wearing a seatbelt.

DPS says this is a preliminary report and details are subject to change.

