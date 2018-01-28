I Beat Pete: Longball challenge in Abernathy

This week we headed out to Abernathy for a special challenge. Abernathy is raising money for Orangefield High School, which is 629 miles away. Orangefield in Orange, Texas was damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

They are still trying to recover, so Abernathy is raising money and school supplies now for Orangefield. You can call Abernathy or look at the Abernathy ISD webpage or Facebook for information on how to donate.

We played longball, which is kickball and dodge ball combined. When you kick the ball from underneath the basketball hoop, you try to run down to the mat under the other basket, without being hit by the ball. To score, you must then get back to where you started kicking from without getting hit.

This was a fun game for a great cause. This is challenge No. 899.

With the Super Bowl and Olympics coming up, I Beat Pete returns March 4 with my 900th challenge.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.