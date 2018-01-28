KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

The KCBD Sports Xtra breaks down all things that are happening in the world of Texas Tech sports.
Like, the Red Raider basketball team coming from behind and winning two-straight games.
Plus, both Texas Tech tennis teams pick up big wins and the Red Raider baseball team started spring practice.
