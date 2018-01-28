KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

(Source: KCBD Graphic) (Source: KCBD Graphic)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra breaks down all things that are happening in the world of Texas Tech sports. 

Like, the Red Raider basketball team coming from behind and winning two-straight games. 

Plus, both Texas Tech tennis teams pick up big wins and the Red Raider baseball team started spring practice. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly