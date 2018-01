Idalou Team of the Week (Source: Pete Christy KCBD)

The Hoop Madness Team of the Week is the Idalou Lady Cats, who are 25-5 on the season.

Ranked 6th in Class-3A, Idalou went on the road and beat #13 47-44 Shallowater last Tuesday night.

Then on Friday, the Lady Cats beat Dimmit at home 76-17.

