Texas Tech men's basketball team ranks #10 in latest AP poll

David Beckham finally has his Major League Soccer team in Miami, after years of waiting.

David Beckham finally has his Major League Soccer team in Miami, after years of waiting.

David Beckham finally has his Major League Soccer team in Miami, after years of waiting.

David Beckham finally has his Major League Soccer team in Miami, after years of waiting.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking: RecordPtsPrv 1. Villanova (47) 20-1 1607 1 2. Virginia (17) 20-1 1572 2 3. Purdue (1) 21-2 1501 3 4. Duke 18-3 1372 4 5. Michigan St. 20-3 1347 6 6. Xavier 19-3 1278 8 7. Kansas 17-4 1224 5 8. Cincinnati 19-2 1208 9 9. Ari...