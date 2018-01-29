VIDEO: Police discuss 5 Lubbock homicides so far in 2018

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are planning to speak to the public about the five homicide cases that have happened so far this year.

While there are five homicides, only two are considered murder at this time. Sheriff Greg Stevens says officials do not believe any of these homicides are random acts of violence. There is no indication that any of these homicides are connected.

The first homicide of the year happened on January 13, 2018 with the death of 25-year-old Kmydron Jordan. He was found in his vehicle after 9:45 a.m. on Saturday near Avenue N and 84th Street. LPD was called to assist the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office after receiving calls about a suspicious vehicle near the area. Deputies with LSO found Jordan inside the vehicle with various injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene. Officials believe the incident that led to his death began inside the Lubbock city limits. No suspect has been arrested in the case. The suspect in this case is expected to be charged with murder.

January 20, 2018 was a deadly day in Lubbock with three homicides.

The first one was reported around 3 a.m. Police officers were called to the emergency room of Covenant Medical Center after two men came in with gunshot wounds. Both of the men were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The man who drove had non-life-threatening injuries. However, the other victim who was also dropped off, 43-year-old Raymond Lockett, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police officers were later told the incident that led to the shooting happened outside of Club Snow, located at 1736-1798 East 4th St. The suspect, in this case, is expected to be charged with murder. A suspect has been identified and progress has been made in this case, according to police.

The second homicide happened around 4:30 a.m. Police say 32-year-old Joel Franco died after he was shot near the 2900 block of Vicksburg Avenue. Police officers were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance involving a shooting. Officers found Franco and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case, however, all parties have been identified and are cooperating. The case is with the District Attorney and will decide how to proceed with the case.

The third one happened around 9 p.m. Police say 16-year-old MacKinley Malone died after being shot in the area of 34th Street and Joliet Avenue. Police say the suspects fled the scene and have not been found. Lubbock police believe two males, one Hispanic and the other African American, are now armed and on the loose. Police say he and other juveniles were engaged in criminal conduct to some degree. During the course of that, he was shot and killed. They believe they have identified the shooter.

The fifth homicide of the year happened just seven days later on the 27th. Brenden McGuire, 17, was dropped off at University Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. The person who dropped him off at the hospital left the area. He and other young adults were in a stolen vehicle, at the EZ Mart in the 4400 block of 34th Street. Another individual was involved, a gun went off, and McGuire was shot. Police say a juvenile and 18-year-old Chrystan Robins were both arrested in the case. The unidentified juvenile faces charges of murder. Robins has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The firearm has been found.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

