Lubbock Symphony Orchestra's chamber series to finish at The Legacy

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its Winter Chamber, the final concert in its Chamber series. 

The event will take place at The Legacy Event Center on February 6th at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to the concert, there will be a catered reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine. 

