Man sentenced to nearly 22 years for cocaine distribution

Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
In a tweet, Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-AZ, said "Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking..."
