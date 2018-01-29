Man sentenced to nearly 22 years for cocaine distribution

Gregory Jerome Mitchell, aka "Jimmy Jombo Kalu," 33, was sentenced earlier this month to 262 months in federal prison for distributing cocaine.

Mitchell was charged in August 2017 with multiple counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty in September 2017 to one count of distribution or possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base. He has been in custody since his arrest in August 2017.

According to the plea documents filed in the case, on May 24, 2017, Mitchell arranged to sell six ounces of crack cocaine in exchange for $3,600. Mitchell was ultimately held responsible for approximately 550 grams of cocaine base and approximately four kilograms of methamphetamine.

