Man sentenced to nearly 22 years for cocaine distribution - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man sentenced to nearly 22 years for cocaine distribution

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
Jerome Gregory Mitchell, 33 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Jerome Gregory Mitchell, 33 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Gregory Jerome Mitchell, aka "Jimmy Jombo Kalu," 33, was sentenced earlier this month to 262 months in federal prison for distributing cocaine.

Mitchell was charged in August 2017 with multiple counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty in September 2017 to one count of distribution or possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base. He has been in custody since his arrest in August 2017.

According to the plea documents filed in the case, on May 24, 2017, Mitchell arranged to sell six ounces of crack cocaine in exchange for $3,600.  Mitchell was ultimately held responsible for approximately 550 grams of cocaine base and approximately four kilograms of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump for 'transparency' as House mulls memo release

    Trump for 'transparency' as House mulls memo release

    Monday, January 29 2018 3:12 AM EST2018-01-29 08:12:22 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-29 22:23:33 GMT

    Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."

    Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."

  • Report: Dutch spies caught Russian hackers on tape

    Report: Dutch spies caught Russian hackers on tape

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:00 AM EST2018-01-26 10:00:36 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-29 22:19:04 GMT

    A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.

    A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.

  • Brady cuts off radio interview over remark about daughter

    Brady cuts off radio interview over remark about daughter

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-01-29 15:43:00 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 5:18 PM EST2018-01-29 22:18:15 GMT
    Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he's reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host made disparaging remarks about his daughter.
    Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he's reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host made disparaging remarks about his daughter.
    •   
Powered by Frankly