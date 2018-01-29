Power outages reported after pickup hits utility pole at 35th & Ave. P

Traffic lights out at 50th and Ave. Q (Source: KCBD)

Truck crashes into utility pole at 35th and Ave. P (Source: KCBD)

Power outages have been reported near 35th and Ave. P and at 50th and Ave. Q after a pickup truck hit a utility pole.

The truck may have crashed into a gas meter as well.

Lubbock Fire Rescue, Lubbock Police, Lubbock Sheriff's Office, Atmos and LP&L are on the scene.

Traffic is blocked in the area of 35th and Ave. P.

Traffic is being directed at 50th and Ave. Q due to the traffic lights being out.

There is no word on injuries in the crash or how widespread the power outage is.

