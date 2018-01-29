Suspect identified after hitting pole, leaving dozens without power Monday afternoon

A short police chase in central Lubbock left dozens of people without power on Monday after a suspect hit a utility pole.

The chase, initiated by 33-year-old Valentino Robles Jr, began after 3 p.m. after officers attempted to make a stop near the 1300 block of 49th Street, according to a Lubbock Sheriff's Office news release. A chase ensued and after a short while stopped when Robles hit a utility pole near 35th Street and Avenue P.

Robles then tried to flee but was caught a block away from the crash scene. A female passengers who was in the vehicle with Robles was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution.

Lubbock Power & Light was on the scene of the crash and reported it was attempting to get power restored back to the 23 homes the outage affected. At the moment there is no confirmation as to if that issue has been resolved.

The company did have to wait on Atmos Energy because Robles did hit and disrupt a gas line in the crash. Both Lubbock Fire Rescue and LSO responded to the incident.

