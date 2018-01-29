Area teams in new high school hoop rankings - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Area teams in new high school hoop rankings

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Plenty of area teams are in the new TABC State High School Basketball rankings. Watch for them in KCBD NewsChannel 11's Hoop Madness Coverage Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m.

Girls:

5A: Lubbock Cooper #16

4A: Levelland #3, Denver City #5

3A: Idalou #6, Shallowater #20

2A: Sundown #25

1A: Nazareth #1, Ropes #5, Hermleigh #15, Jayton #16, New Home #22, Klondike #23

TAPPS 4A: Lubbock Christian #5, Trinity Christian #10

TAPPS 2A: Southcrest Christian #7, All Saints #8, Plainview Christian #10

TAPPS 1A: Kingdom Prep #5

Boys: 
4A: Estacado #8, Seminole #10

1A: Nazareth #2, Borden County #4, New Home #5, Valley #13, Ropes #17, Meadow #18

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #7, Lubbock Christian #10

TAPPS 2A: All Saints #3

