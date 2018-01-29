VIDEO: SNL mentions Lubbock in Southwest Airlines skit

NBC's Saturday Night Live featuring Will Ferrell this past weekend mentioned Lubbock, TX in the very beginning of the skit.

The skit was about Southwest Airlines and the quirky staff that likes to sing or rap the safety message.

Will Ferrell, who plays Gareth in the skit, adds a dark twist to the safety rap Chris Redd and Aidy Bryant have created, according to SNL.

