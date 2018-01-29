Lubbock Fire Department discourages burning on Tuesday

Strong wind gusts and low humidity will create perfect conditions for fire danger weather on Tuesday. Because of that the Lubbock Fire Department is asking residents to refrain from burning and other similar actions.

The Lubbock area has gone more than 80 days without any measurable precipitations and grass fires have been on the increase. Any small embers or sparks can lead to a large fire if not managed properly.

LFD warns outside fires and improperly disposed smoking material are especially dangerous and can develop into something more serious than a small grass fire. Though no burn ban is currently in place, conditions will be dangerous for any kinds of burning.

Throughout the week the chances of precipitation are quite slim and wind speeds may be on the increase.

