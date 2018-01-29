Preventing birth defects before, and in early stages, of pregnancy

Talk therapy can be a cost-effective way to treat teens with depression who don't take or stop using antidepressants, a new study finds.
An experimental saliva-based HIV test shows promise, researchers report.
Older women who carry some extra body fat may face a heightened risk of breast cancer -- even if their weight is normal, a new study finds.
Waiting for acne to clear up on its own can be frustrating, especially for teens who are already self-conscious about their appearance.
If you call 911, you expect to get the medical services you need.
A procedure that plucks stroke-causing clots from blood vessels in the brain may be useful in many more patients than previously thought, new research shows.
