One Class At A Time: Hutchinson Middle School teacher, Family Promise awarded $500

Hutchinson Middle School science teacher Jason Brewer is the fifth recipient of KCBD's One Class At A Time donation sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Automotive.

Through online nominations, Brewer was selected to receive a check for $500 to use in his classroom in Lubbock ISD. The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity that will also receive $500.

"It makes me feel like [the students] are having fun while they’re learning," Brewer said. "That’s important to me because between 6th and 8th grade, science really falls off as something they love and my number one goal is to keep them loving science."

To achieve that goal, Brewer says he works to get students to understand that learning doesn't always happen sitting at a desk.

"You can always be learning no matter what you are doing," Brewer said. "You can always be disciplined no matter what you are doing. You can take science outside. You can find the science in something falling off your table. I always tell them falling out of their seat, they are sixth graders, that’s gravity. It’s that sort of thing."

Brewer tells KCBD he plans to put the $500 back into the classroom through purchasing digital scales. He says it's rare for educators to have the extra money for these purchases.

"Finances as a teacher, it’s always tight," Brewer said. "We are coming to the end of the month. Everybody in this whole building knows payday is Friday. An extra $500 for anything is just so appreciated."

Brewer chose Family Promise of Lubbock as the charity to receive an additional $500. The non-profit helping homeless children and their parents during tough times assisted one of Brewer's family members who was in a bad relationship that ended in her homelessness.

"What she needed was someone to keep her disciplined, someone to help her learn how to save money, how to spend money, how to take care of her kids in a way that would be beneficial for them," Brewer said. "In the end, what they gave back to us was not only my sister-in-law but they gave us back our nieces and nephews."

"The families that come to us, come with a little more than a box full of clothes or a toy for their kids," Family Promise Executive Director Doug Morris said. "So, the money we get goes directly back into those families and helping them get a new start."

Morris said his organization is grateful to be chosen to receive the money, especially from someone who has seen the impact the organization makes.

"We just go about doing what we do," Morris said. "We have a tremendous staff that really takes an interest in the families that come, the kids, the parents and it’s humbling when somebody comes to you and says, ‘Hey, you really made a difference in the life of a family that I know.'"

General Manger of Frontier Dodge Bobby Ray and General Manger of Spirit Automotive Mike Guerra say every month giving back to teachers and charities gets better and better.

"It’s very heartwarming for us," Ray said. "We’ve enjoyed it more and more every time. I really look forward to doing it for the next years to come."

"I get more excited as this program goes on," Guerra said. "It’s just great giving this money to these teachers who deserve it."

To nominate a teacher, click here.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.