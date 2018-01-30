TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Highway 87 blocked off at 98th Street - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Highway 87 blocked off at 98th Street overpass, traffic diverted

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Police are on the scene of a wreck at 98th Street and Highway 87 that occurred just after 7:30 Tuesday morning. 

Our KCBD crew on the scene says it is a minor wreck, but the northbound highway is blocked off temporarily at the 98th Street overpass. Crews are rerouting traffic to the access road. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Police on the scene say traffic should reopen soon. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

