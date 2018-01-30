TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Highway 87 blocked off at 98th Street overpass, traffic diverted

The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
A Lubbock man was arrested in Clovis, New Mexico earlier this month after he was accused of an aggravated kidnapping which happened in Lubbock. Officials have also issued a search and seizure warrant for a Wells Fargo account which belongs to Tesla Motors after the suspect deposited nearly a quarter of a million dollars into the account for a car to be built for him.
