Kevin Johns joins TTU football staff as offensive coordinator

Kevin Johns has joined the Texas Tech football staff as offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Tuesday morning.

"We're excited to have Coach Johns join our staff," Kingsbury said. "He has a tremendous record as one of the top offensive minds in college football, and I know he will be a great resource for our staff and players. We’d like to welcome him, his wife Krista and his three sons to Lubbock."

Johns takes the reigns of the high-octane Red Raider offense after spending the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Michigan and the three seasons before that in a similar role at Indiana.

"It’s a privilege to join the staff Coach Kingsbury has assembled," Johns said. "Texas Tech has long been known as one of the top offenses in the country, and it’s an honor to work alongside Coach Kingsbury in continuing that tradition. I’m fortunate for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started."

In his lone season at Western Michigan, Johns coordinated a balanced offense that ranked 25th nationally in scoring after averaging 33.9 points per game. The Broncos averaged 224.8 rushing yards per game on the ground, which ranked 21st in the country and second in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Western Michigan boasted one of the nation’s top offensive linemen during Johns’ only season in Kalamazoo as Chukwuma Okorafor was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) as well as Walter Camp and Sports Illustrated. Okorafor, a first-team All-MAC selection, was also one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy.

Johns made his way to Western Michigan following six seasons at Indiana (2011-16), the final three of which were spent as the primary offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He assisted with the wide receivers during all six seasons as well after arriving as a co-offensive coordinator in 2011.

The Hoosiers rewrote the school record book during his tenure as Indiana regularly ranked among the Big Ten’s top offensive units. Indiana snapped 54 school records over his six seasons, including the single-season marks for points, total yards, passing yards and rushing yards.

Johns’ unit was regularly among the top offenses in the Big Ten as the Hoosiers led the conference in passing yards from 2012-15. During that same time, Indiana ranked second each year in total yards and fourth in rushing yards per game. The Hoosiers were second in passing offense and third in total offense during his final season in 2016.

Most impressively, Johns created one of the Big Ten’s top units while maintaining a balanced offense as Indiana became just the fourth team in FBS history to have a 3,500-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers, and a 1,000-yard receiver during the 2015 season. That same year, Indiana led the Big Ten for total offense, scoring offense, and passing offense, marking the first time a Big Ten team had led the league in all three categories since Ohio State in 1995.

The Hoosiers set the school single-season record with 3,163 rushing yards in 2014 after averaging 263.6 yards per game on the ground, which ranked ninth nationally and third in the Big Ten. It came just a year after the Hoosiers were one of six schools nationally to rank in the top 30 for scoring, passing and rushing offense and one of three programs to average over 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards.

In addition, Indiana became the first team in Big Ten history in 2013 and the only team in the FBS with five 1,000-yard receivers playing at the same time, all of which were recruited by Johns. Cody Latimer led the group with 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air en route to finishing seventh all-time on Indiana’s career chart for receiving yards (2,042) and receptions (135).

Latimer was one of eight NFL Draft selections during Johns’ tenure as he was picked in the second round by the Denver Broncos in 2014 while quarterback Nate Sudfeld was taken in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins in 2016. Sudfeld’s selection marked the first time an Indiana quarterback had been drafted since 2003.

Sudfeld wrapped his career among the top quarterbacks in school history as he finished first all-time in passing touchdowns (61), passing yards (7,879), 350-yard games (6), 300-yard games (11), 250-yard games (13), 200-yard games (19), four-touchdown games (5) and three-touchdown games (10).

Johns, the Big Ten Wide Receivers Coach of the Year in 2011 by Rivals, also mentored Shane Wynn, one of the top wideouts in Indiana history. Wynn closed his career tied for second in receptions (189), third in kick return yardage (1,854), tied for third in receiving touchdowns (20), fourth in all-purpose yards (4,429), seventh in receiving yards (2,198) and tied for eighth in total touchdowns (25) before going on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to his arrival at Indiana, Johns spent seven seasons in various roles at Big Ten foe Northwestern. He joined the staff as running backs coach (2004-05) before mentoring the wide receivers group the next five years (2006-10). He was the program’s recruiting coordinator for two seasons (2006-07) before being named passing game coordinator over his final three years on staff.

Northwestern was Johns’ first collegiate position as he served as a graduate assistant for three seasons from 1999-01. He returned to Northwestern after two seasons as the wide receivers coach at the University of Richmond (2002-03).

Johns turned to the coaching profession following a stellar playing career as a two-year starter at the University of Dayton. Johns was 20-1 overall as a starter en route to being named a Division I-AA All-American. He earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics from Dayton in 1998 and then his master’s in 2001 from Northwestern’s School of Education and Social Policy.

Johns and his wife, Krista, have twin sons, Logan and Tyler, and a third son, Carter.

KEVIN JOHNS COACHING HISTORY

2018 – Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator (Inside Receivers)

2017 – Western Michigan Offensive Coordinator (Quarterbacks)

2014-16 – Indiana Offensive Coordinator (Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers)

2012-13 – Indiana Co-Offensive Coordinator (Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers)

2011 – Indiana Co-Offensive Coordinator (Wide Receivers)

2008-10 – Northwestern Passing Game Coordinator (Wide Receivers)

2006-07 – Northwestern Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator)

2004-05 – Northwestern Assistant Coach (Running Backs)

2002-03 – Richmond Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers)

1999-01 – Northwestern Graduate Assistant (Offense)

1998 – Piqua High School (Ohio) Assistant Coach