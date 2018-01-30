Fire danger warning issued for City of Lubbock

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the City of Lubbock for Tuesday, January 30.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is asking the citizens of Lubbock to use caution. Please refrain from all outside fires and be sure to properly discard smoking materials. .

During this time LFR is increasing staffing and response levels as a precaution. Remember a small fire in these conditions can quickly become large so please do your best to help your fellow citizens and Lubbock Fire Rescue by exercising extreme caution.

Southwest winds increase to 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible. Humidity values drop this afternoon.

