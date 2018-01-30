Accident Investigators to shut down 50th from Ave. U to University Ave. on Wednesday

Accident Investigators will shut down portions of 50th street, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, to map the scene of a fatal crash. Investigators will shut down the westbound lanes of 50th from Avenue U to University.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to 2120 50th street, at 7:41 p.m. on Thursday, January 18th, following reports of a motorcycle and a pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian had died at the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified by police as 33-year-old Quisha Rotay Cook.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries; his condition has since been moved to satisfactory. He has been identified by police as 27-year-old Marcus Mendoza.

Investigators expect to be on the scene for at least three hours.

