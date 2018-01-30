Accident Investigators to shut down 50th from Ave. U to University Ave. today

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.
The train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck in West Virginia. Lawmakers didn't suffer any serious injuries, but one person on the truck was killed.
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.
