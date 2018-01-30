Warrant: Funds for Tesla vehicle seized during kidnapping, sex trafficking investigation

A Lubbock man was arrested in Clovis, New Mexico earlier this month after he was accused of an aggravated kidnapping which happened in Lubbock. Officials also issued a search and seizure warrant for a Wells Fargo account which belongs to Tesla Motors after the suspect deposited nearly a quarter of a million dollars into the account for a car to be built for him.

According to a search warrant, 30-year-old Adebayo "Teddy" Abul Isola is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend on January 4, 2018. The search warrant states the woman got into her vehicle to go to work when her boyfriend, Isola, jumped into the vehicle with her. The warrant says he told the woman to drive him around and he threatened her while doing so.

The victim told police he forced her to go to America's Best Value Inn in Lubbock and check into a room in her name. He is accused of refusing to let her leave the room. He took away her phone and purse. He is accused of threatening to "force her to have sex to recoup the money he spent on her," the warrant stated. They stayed in the room all night, and he allegedly threatened to kill her family.

The next day, January 5, they checked out of the hotel and went to the Mackenzie Village shopping center in the 1700 block of Parkway Dr., where Isola met with an unknown woman. He told the woman to take his girlfriend's mailbox keys and to collect any mail found in the box. While he was talking to the unknown woman, the victim escaped from the car and ran inside a business in the shopping center and called 911.

When police arrived, Isola was no longer there. The victim told police Isola was tracking her with a GPS on her vehicle.

Because the woman is a victim of an aggravated kidnapping, Isola was believed to be a danger to the public. During the investigation, officials learned he may have traveled to Clovis, NM.

Officers with the Clovis Police Department were able to find Isola and detain him.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found the kidnapping victim's stolen phone and personal property. They also found 4.7 grams of cocaine, 5.7 grams of methamphetamines and a deposit slip showing he made a $245,000 deposit into a banking account in Lubbock.

When investigators looked into Isola's work history, they learned he earned $31,371 in 2015 and $205 in 2017. There were no other reports of any other earnings assigned to Isola.

When investigators looked further into the deposit, they learned Isola deposited the $245,000 into a Tesla Motor Corporation account. The account is used for people to deposit money prior to Tesla beginning construction on their vehicle. The account was then frozen.

Authorities believe the drugs in Isola's possession were intended for distribution, trafficking and sales. They also believe he was attempting to traffic the kidnapping victim. Authorities also believe Isola was going to use the Tesla vehicle to help in his trafficking of narcotics and sexual exploitation.

He is currently being held in the Curry County Detention Center in New Mexico.

Officials have not said what the charges will be against Isola, but the search warrant indicates charges could include aggravated kidnapping, money laundering, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, narcotics trafficking and sex trafficking.

