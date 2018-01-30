Home destroyed, 25 acres burned in Ransom Canyon fire

A house fire turned into a large grass fire in southeast Lubbock County on this dry and windy Tuesday.

The Canyon Fire started just after 2 p.m. on Sunrise Lane on top of Ransom Canyon, burning through 25 acres.

Fire departments from all across Lubbock County and the Texas A&M Forest Service were called in to assist with the blaze that luckily spared other homes in the area, but burned much of the grass around them.

The one house caught in the fire is a total loss. It is unknown how the blaze started as of Tuesday night.

Residents who live near there say they were kept out of their own homes because as the one house burned, ammunition inside was set off.

Fortunately, neighbors say that a dog that was inside the home was able to be freed before the fire got out of control.

And while they have seen fires in the area before, neighbors were still shocked by swiftness and severity of this one.

The fire currently stands at 95 percent controlled, with crews remaining in the area to monitor hot spots.

The fire marshal's investigation is ongoing.

