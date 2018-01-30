Home destroyed, 25 acres burned in Ransom Canyon fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Home destroyed, 25 acres burned in Ransom Canyon fire

Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD
Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD
Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD
Provided by Ron Gaddis Provided by Ron Gaddis
RANSOM CANYON, TX (KCBD) -

A house fire turned into a large grass fire in southeast Lubbock County on this dry and windy Tuesday.

The Canyon Fire started just after 2 p.m. on Sunrise Lane on top of Ransom Canyon, burning through 25 acres.

Fire departments from all across Lubbock County and the Texas A&M Forest Service were called in to assist with the blaze that luckily spared other homes in the area, but burned much of the grass around them.

The one house caught in the fire is a total loss. It is unknown how the blaze started as of Tuesday night.

Residents who live near there say they were kept out of their own homes because as the one house burned, ammunition inside was set off.

Fortunately, neighbors say that a dog that was inside the home was able to be freed before the fire got out of control.

And while they have seen fires in the area before, neighbors were still shocked by swiftness and severity of this one.

The fire currently stands at 95 percent controlled, with crews remaining in the area to monitor hot spots.

The fire marshal's investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Helicopter crashes into California home, killing 3 people

    Helicopter crashes into California home, killing 3 people

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-01-30 23:53:28 GMT
    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:19 AM EST2018-01-31 06:19:23 GMT

    Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

    Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

  • Trump says he's '100 percent' for releasing GOP memo

    Trump says he's '100 percent' for releasing GOP memo

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-01-30 06:33:02 GMT
    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:16 AM EST2018-01-31 06:16:53 GMT

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

  • So much for speech: Trump on hot mic says he'll release memo

    So much for speech: Trump on hot mic says he'll release memo

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:30 GMT
    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:16 AM EST2018-01-31 06:16:26 GMT

    Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.

    Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.

    •   
Powered by Frankly