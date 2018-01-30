Multiple departments fighting house fire in Ransom Canyon

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to the scene of a house fire in Ransom Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

The home, at FM 400 and CR 7000, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The fire then jumped the road due to high winds. The fire spread to the hill under the home and neighbors were told to evacuate due to ammunition that was being set off by the fire.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m. Fire departments from Slaton, Lubbock, Ransom, Idalou, and Buffalo Lakes are all on the scene.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring conditions.

We'll continue to update this story as firefighting efforts continue.

