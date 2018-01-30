Consider This: Time to take back your government

Last Thursday night, a large part of the Guadalupe community attended the Lubbock City Council meeting to voice opinions about a prospective zoning change.

Citizens on all sides of the issue conducted themselves with dignity. The results appear to have produced at least one challenger for a council seat.

I submit to you that this is government at its best because an entire neighborhood was engaged in a positive way.

Jan. 17 through Feb. 16 marks filing season for many city councils and school boards across the South Plains.

Texas cities and schools are run by citizens. This is the time when citizens have a chance to take back their government.

The very institutions that most directly influence our lives and our taxes are within our control.

Consider this...it's time to take back government at all levels.

If you aren't happy with the direction of your city or school district, put your name on the ballot and run. If you want to cut taxes, get in there and show them how to do it.

I know some of you are like me, restricted by your employer from running for office, but you can vote and you can get involved in a campaign.

Self-government is too precious a right to give to someone else.

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

