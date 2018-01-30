Texas Boys Ranch hosting information session for adoption, foste - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Boys Ranch hosting information session for adoption, foster care

(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Are you interested in adopting or taking a child into foster care? The Texas Boys Ranch will be hosting an event to answer your questions Tuesday night at Green Lawn Church of Christ.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at 5701 19th Street here in Lubbock.

Karleigh Porterfield is a home developer for the Texas Boys Ranch.

"It's mind-blowing to see, there are 750 kids just in Lubbock County and that is huge. It is important that the kids have a home so they can see that families are bringing up their own children, it's really important," Porterfield said.

You can learn more at https://www.texasboysranch.org/

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Amazon, Buffett and JPMorgan join forces on health care

    Amazon, Buffett and JPMorgan join forces on health care

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:34 AM EST2018-01-30 12:34:40 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-01-30 23:28:11 GMT

    Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.

    Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.

  • Trump to call for unity in address after divisive year

    Trump to call for unity in address after divisive year

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-01-30 06:33:14 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:26 PM EST2018-01-30 23:26:36 GMT

    White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.

    White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.

  • WH reviewing classified GOP memo alleging surveillance abuse

    WH reviewing classified GOP memo alleging surveillance abuse

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-01-30 06:33:02 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:26 PM EST2018-01-30 23:26:27 GMT

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

    •   
Powered by Frankly