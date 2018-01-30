Texas Boys Ranch hosting information session for adoption, foster care

Are you interested in adopting or taking a child into foster care? The Texas Boys Ranch will be hosting an event to answer your questions Tuesday night at Green Lawn Church of Christ.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at 5701 19th Street here in Lubbock.

Karleigh Porterfield is a home developer for the Texas Boys Ranch.

"It's mind-blowing to see, there are 750 kids just in Lubbock County and that is huge. It is important that the kids have a home so they can see that families are bringing up their own children, it's really important," Porterfield said.

You can learn more at https://www.texasboysranch.org/

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.