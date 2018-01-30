LPD searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Provided by LPD Provided by LPD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect, accused of robbing the 7-Eleven at 3802 34th Street back on Jan. 18.

Police say he bought a few items and left the store. Then he came back around 4 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion, approximately 6' tall, between the ages of 20 and 25.

If you recognize this man, please call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

  • Amazon, Buffett and JPMorgan join forces on health care

    Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.

  • Trump to call for unity in address after divisive year

    White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.

  • WH reviewing classified GOP memo alleging surveillance abuse

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

