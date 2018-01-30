LPD searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect, accused of robbing the 7-Eleven at 3802 34th Street back on Jan. 18.

Police say he bought a few items and left the store. Then he came back around 4 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion, approximately 6' tall, between the ages of 20 and 25.

If you recognize this man, please call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

