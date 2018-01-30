WATCH LIVE: State of the Union address in progress - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

WATCH LIVE: State of the Union address in progress

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address in Washington D.C. tonight at 8 p.m. CST. He is expected to discuss national security and the economy.

  • Amazon, Buffett and JPMorgan join forces on health care

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:06 PM EST2018-01-31 03:06:52 GMT

    Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.

  • Trump calls for 'new American moment' in national address

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-01-31 03:05:34 GMT

    White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.

  • Putin calls Russia list 'hostile' as Dems decry no sanctions

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:03 PM EST2018-01-31 03:03:39 GMT

    The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.

