WATCH LIVE: State of the Union address in progress

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address in Washington D.C. tonight at 8 p.m. CST. He is expected to discuss national security and the economy.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
