Wolffarth Elementary students approached by stranger while walki - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Wolffarth Elementary students approached by stranger while walking home

By Amanda Ruiz, Reporter
Wolffarth Elementary (Source: KCBD Video) Wolffarth Elementary (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Some Wolffarth Elementary students reported a scary encounter with a stranger on Monday.

They say that while some children were walking home from Wolffarth Elementary in North Lubbock, a man got out of a van and asked if he could walk with them.

Parents say they are thankful that the kids used their instincts to realize the situation was not okay, and left the man behind.

Lubbock ISD says it teaches students at a young age how to handle a situation they call Stranger Danger.

Charlotte Sessom, Director of Counseling for LISD says, "It's always a good reminder to say kids, hey what would you do if... We practice, we give them a little scenario and make sure your kids use the right skills: 'Oh I would run home, I would stay with my friends."

Another tip is for kids to stay in a group. Safety is in numbers. Also, be aware of their surroundings. Kids should be taught to always tell a parent or trusted adult if they feel they are in Stranger Danger.

LISD says it's a good idea is practice with your kids what they would do in a situation like the one these students encountered on Monday, so you can be sure they would make the right decision.

