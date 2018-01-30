Arrington praises 'bold vision' of State of the Union - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Arrington praises 'bold vision' of State of the Union

Congressman Jodey Arrington praised President Donald Trump after his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Here's the full text of his statement:

"President Trump is doing what the American people elected him to do: lead and put America first. Just one year into his presidency, we have seen illegal border crossings reach record lows, the stock market reach record highs, and a renewed sense of American strength and optimism.

"Building on the economic momentum of 2017, President Trump laid out a bold vision that points to even better days ahead; a safer America as a result of strengthening our national security and securing our border, a stronger America as we expand trade and get people back to work, and a freer America as we continue to unleash the limitless potential of our economy and the American people.

"From passing historic tax reform to a sea change of conservative jurists, our unified Republican leadership is delivering on our promises and transferring power back to the people."

RELATED STORY: Trump calls for unity on immigration in State of the Union

