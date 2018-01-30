Fire danger continues as temps approach 80 on Wednesday

Fire danger returns to the region again on Wednesday, with more wind, sunshine and well above normal afternoon temperatures.

In fact, communities across the South Plains may hit or exceed the 80-degree on Wednesday afternoon. However, with low humidity and gusty winds, outdoor burning is prohibited and the wildfire danger will remain present.

Winds on Wednesday with again be from the west to southwest at speeds of 15-25 mph with some stronger gusts. Those winds will decrease overnight into Thursday and change to a northerly direction bringing in colder air and decreased fire danger.

Both Thursday and Friday will be cool with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be windy, warmer, sunny and once again increased fire danger for the region.

