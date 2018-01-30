Fire danger continues as temps approach 80 on Wednesday

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
