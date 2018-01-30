Chiefs trade Alex Smith, paving way for Mahomes to start next season

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
Two people with direct knowledge of the trade say the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to deal quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.
Two people with direct knowledge of the trade say the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to deal quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.
Kevin Johns has joined the Texas Tech football staff as offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Tuesday morning.
Kevin Johns has joined the Texas Tech football staff as offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Tuesday morning.
Plenty of area teams are in the new TABC State High School Basketball rankings.
Plenty of area teams are in the new TABC State High School Basketball rankings.