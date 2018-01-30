Hoop Madness Scores: 1/30

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Frenship 54
Odessa Permian 45
Monterey 65
Lake View 26
Lubbock Cooper 70
Coronado 33
Lubbock 49
Abilene Cooper 61
Silverton 40
Lazbuddie 38
Christ The King 22
Plainview Christian 47
Hart 23
Springlake-earth 27
San Jacinto 32
Lubbock Christian 78
Midland Trinity 20
Trinity Christian 64
All Saints 37
Southcrest Christian 41
Smyer 37
Morton 51
Tahoka 34
Sundown 41
Cotton Center 21
Whitharral 49
Idalou 31
Roosevelt 50
Lorenzo 56
Amherst 23
Patton Springs 43
Paducah 55
Lamesa 25
Levelland 75
Ropes 88
Wilson 7
Highland 32
Borden County 39
Garden City
Lubbock Titans Ppd
Seminole 32
Denver City 55
Klondike 44
Sands 16
Tulia 49
River Road 77
Sweetwater 58
Big Spring 54
Hermleigh 44
Westbrook 55
Friona 37
Muleshoe 48
Abernathy 42
New Deal 28
Farwell 45
Sudan 32
Estacado 60
Brownfield 31
Spur 63
Motley County 37
Abilene Wylie 50
Snyder 41
Plains 31
Seagraves 49
Ralls 26
Post 50
Lockney 51
Hale Center 40
Shallowater 62
Littlefield 25
Valley 54
Guthrie 48
Wellman-union 30
New Home 60
Southland 8
Meadow 68
Whiteface 41
Anton 9
Nazareth 86
Kress 5
BOYS
Frenship 29
Odessa Permian 54
Monterey 69
Lake View 62
Lubbock Cooper 47
Coronado 56
Lubbock 74
Abilene Cooper 61
Caprock 86
Plainview 65
Silverton 51
Lazbuddie 31
Christ The King 20
Plainview Christian 74
Hart 79
Springlake-Earth 88
San Jacinto 53
Lubbock Christian 64
Midland Trinity 36
Trinity Christian 70
Smyer 38
Morton 56
Tahoka 24
Sundown 65
Cotton Center 26
Whitharral 53
Idalou 74
Roosevelt 49
Patton Springs 33
Paducah 83
Lamesa 57
Levelland 66
Ropes 55
Wilson 21
Highland 28
Borden County 99
Lubbock Titans 60
Happy 51
Dawson 20
Grady 64
Seminole 56
Denver City 49
Klondike 40
Sands 59
Tulia 59
River Road 33
Sweetwater 58
Big Spring 65
Hermleigh 33
Westbrook 52
Floydada 71
Crosbyton 61
Friona 46
Muleshoe 47
Abernathy 45
New Deal 52
Farwell 66
Sudan 34
Estacado 78
Brownfield 51
Spur 44
Motley County 52
Abilene Wylie 66
Snyder 31
Plains 59
Seagraves 55
Ralls 29
Post 76
Lockney 68
Hale Center 51
Slaton 66
Dimmitt 80
Shallowater 54
Littlefield 49
Valley 73
Guthrie 12
Wellman-union 49
New Home 53
Southland 22
Meadow 96
Whiteface 19
Anton 84
All Saints 66
Southcrest Christian 43
Ira 56
Loraine 38
Nazareth 85
Kress 21
