Hoop Madness Scores: 1/30

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Frenship 54

Odessa Permian 45

Monterey 65

Lake View 26

Lubbock Cooper 70

Coronado 33

Lubbock 49

Abilene Cooper 61

Silverton 40

Lazbuddie 38

Christ The King 22

Plainview Christian 47

Hart 23

Springlake-earth 27

San Jacinto 32

Lubbock Christian 78

Midland Trinity 20

Trinity Christian 64

All Saints 37

Southcrest Christian 41

Smyer 37

Morton 51

Tahoka 34

Sundown 41

Cotton Center 21

Whitharral 49

Idalou 31

Roosevelt 50

Lorenzo 56

Amherst 23

Patton Springs 43

Paducah 55

Lamesa 25

Levelland 75

Ropes 88

Wilson 7

Highland 32

Borden County 39

Garden City

Lubbock Titans Ppd

Seminole 32

Denver City 55

Klondike 44

Sands 16

Tulia 49

River Road 77

Sweetwater 58

Big Spring 54

Hermleigh 44

Westbrook 55

Friona 37

Muleshoe 48

Abernathy 42

New Deal 28

Farwell 45

Sudan 32

Estacado 60

Brownfield 31

Spur 63

Motley County 37

Abilene Wylie 50

Snyder 41

Plains 31

Seagraves 49

Ralls 26

Post 50

Lockney 51

Hale Center 40

Shallowater 62

Littlefield 25

Valley 54

Guthrie 48

Wellman-union 30

New Home 60

Southland 8

Meadow 68

Whiteface 41

Anton 9

Nazareth 86

Kress 5

BOYS

Frenship 29

Odessa Permian 54

Monterey 69

Lake View 62

Lubbock Cooper 47

Coronado 56

Lubbock 74

Abilene Cooper 61

Caprock 86

Plainview 65

Silverton 51

Lazbuddie 31

Christ The King 20

Plainview Christian 74

Hart 79

Springlake-Earth 88

San Jacinto 53

Lubbock Christian 64

Midland Trinity 36

Trinity Christian 70

Smyer 38

Morton 56

Tahoka 24

Sundown 65

Cotton Center 26

Whitharral 53

Idalou 74

Roosevelt 49

Patton Springs 33

Paducah 83

Lamesa 57

Levelland 66

Ropes 55

Wilson 21

Highland 28

Borden County 99

Lubbock Titans 60

Happy 51

Dawson 20

Grady 64

Seminole 56

Denver City 49

Klondike 40

Sands 59

Tulia 59

River Road 33

Sweetwater 58

Big Spring 65

Hermleigh 33

Westbrook 52

Floydada 71

Crosbyton 61

Friona 46

Muleshoe 47

Abernathy 45

New Deal 52

Farwell 66

Sudan 34

Estacado 78

Brownfield 51

Spur 44

Motley County 52

Abilene Wylie 66

Snyder 31

Plains 59

Seagraves 55

Ralls 29

Post 76

Lockney 68

Hale Center 51

Slaton 66

Dimmitt 80

Shallowater 54

Littlefield 49

Valley 73

Guthrie 12

Wellman-union 49

New Home 53

Southland 22

Meadow 96

Whiteface 19

Anton 84

All Saints 66

Southcrest Christian 43

Ira 56

Loraine 38

Nazareth 85

Kress 21

