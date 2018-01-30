Hoop Madness Scores: 1/30 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/30

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Frenship 54
Odessa Permian 45

Monterey 65
Lake View 26

Lubbock Cooper 70
Coronado 33

Lubbock 49
Abilene Cooper 61

Silverton 40
Lazbuddie 38

Christ The King 22
Plainview Christian 47

Hart 23
Springlake-earth 27

San Jacinto 32
Lubbock Christian 78

Midland Trinity 20
Trinity Christian 64

All Saints 37
Southcrest Christian 41

Smyer 37
Morton 51

Tahoka 34
Sundown 41

Cotton Center 21
Whitharral 49

Idalou 31
Roosevelt 50

Lorenzo 56
Amherst 23

Patton Springs 43
Paducah 55

Lamesa 25
Levelland 75

Ropes 88
Wilson 7

Highland 32
Borden County 39

Garden City
Lubbock Titans Ppd

Seminole 32
Denver City 55

Klondike 44
Sands 16

Tulia 49
River Road 77

Sweetwater  58
Big Spring 54

Hermleigh 44
Westbrook 55

Friona 37
Muleshoe 48

Abernathy 42
New Deal 28

Farwell 45
Sudan 32

Estacado 60
Brownfield 31

Spur 63
Motley County 37

Abilene Wylie 50
Snyder 41

Plains 31
Seagraves 49

Ralls 26
Post 50

Lockney 51
Hale Center 40

Shallowater 62
Littlefield 25

Valley 54
Guthrie 48

Wellman-union 30
New Home 60

Southland 8
Meadow 68

Whiteface 41
Anton 9

Nazareth 86
Kress 5

BOYS

Frenship 29
Odessa Permian 54

Monterey 69
Lake View 62

Lubbock Cooper 47
Coronado 56

Lubbock 74
Abilene Cooper 61

Caprock 86
Plainview 65

Silverton 51
Lazbuddie 31

Christ The King 20
Plainview Christian 74

Hart 79
Springlake-Earth 88

San Jacinto 53
Lubbock Christian 64

Midland Trinity 36
Trinity Christian 70

Smyer 38
Morton 56

Tahoka 24
Sundown 65

Cotton Center 26
Whitharral 53

Idalou 74
Roosevelt 49

Patton Springs 33
Paducah 83

Lamesa 57
Levelland 66

Ropes 55
Wilson 21

Highland 28
Borden County 99

Lubbock Titans 60
Happy 51

Dawson 20
Grady 64

Seminole 56
Denver City 49

Klondike 40
Sands 59

Tulia 59
River Road 33

Sweetwater 58
Big Spring 65

Hermleigh 33
Westbrook 52

Floydada 71
Crosbyton 61

Friona 46
Muleshoe 47

Abernathy 45
New Deal 52

Farwell 66
Sudan 34

Estacado 78
Brownfield 51

Spur 44
Motley County 52

Abilene Wylie 66
Snyder 31

Plains 59
Seagraves 55

Ralls 29
Post 76

Lockney 68
Hale Center 51

Slaton 66
Dimmitt 80

Shallowater 54
Littlefield 49

Valley 73
Guthrie 12

Wellman-union 49
New Home 53

Southland 22
Meadow 96

Whiteface 19
Anton 84

All Saints 66
Southcrest Christian 43

Ira 56
Loraine 38

Nazareth 85
Kress 21

