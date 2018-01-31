Pay it Forward: Marti Dillon

This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union helped a Lubbock woman pay it forward to her neighbor.

Teresa Buckelew says she nominated her friend, Marti Dillon, because she has been going through some hard times, is a great friend, and could use some help.

WesTex Federal Credit Union gave Marti a gift card for groceries, medication, and other needs, and gave her a bouquet of flowers and candies to brighten her day.

If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.