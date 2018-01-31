1 structure destroyed in fire near FM 179 and Woodrow Rd.

Woodrow, Wolfforth and West Carlisle Fire Departments were called to a fire near FM 179, south of Woodrow Road just before 12:30 p.m. today.

Officials say it started as a structure fire, but the grass also caught on fire. Five structures were threatened and about four acres were burned.

There were some vehicles damaged in the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

