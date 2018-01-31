Andrew Cole Walton indicted, charged with arson

32-year-old Andrew Cole Walton was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday, charged with arson in a fire that happened at a construction site along Milwaukee Avenue near Spur 327.

Crews were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, where they found a two-story wood-framed hotel, that was under construction, on fire.

The construction crew noticed the fire and told police they knew the individual who started it.

Walton remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.