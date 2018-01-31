3 drivers sent to hospital after crane truck collision near Abernathy

Three drivers were taken to the hospital but no serious injuries have been reported after a crash on Northbound I-27 at mile marker 27 near Abernathy. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m.

It appears that a crane truck crossed the median into the northbound lanes.

DPS tells us a crane semi traveling southbound on I 27 had a blowout, causing the semi to lose control and strike the pillar of the overpass of County Road 275. Then it continued into the northbound lanes, striking another semi and a pickup.

Police say the drivers were claiming they could walk but were all three were sent to the hospital.

Troopers were just finishing up the crash scene as of 5:50 p.m. TxDOT are on scene securing the County Road 275 bridge.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android