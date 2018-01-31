VIDEO: Patriots fan creates "Hallelujah" song parody for Danny Amendola

Danny James Amendola is a wide receiver and punt returner for the New England Patriots. He played college football at Texas Tech from 2004 until 2007. That is why we're bringing you the latest YouTube parody featuring Amendola. It is a parody of the song Hallelujah.

Amendola finished his college career at Texas Tech with 204 receptions for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also returned 116 punts for 1,283 yards and one touchdown, giving him an average of 11.06 yards per return, which ranks Amendola third all-time in school history in punt returns and yardage, behind only Wes Welker and Tyrone Thurman.

Amendola majored in Communication Studies while at Texas Tech, but in 2007 left early to train for the NFL Combine.

Amendola started the 2017 season with a solid performance in a 42–27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. He had six receptions for 100 yards before exiting the game with a head injury. Amendola was named MVP of the American Football Conference Championship game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 21, 2018. He had 7 receptions for 84 yards, including two touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter, and a key 20-yard punt return to set up New England's winning touchdown as the Patriots rallied from being down 20-10 to win 24-20 and earn a trip to Super Bowl LII.

Amendola isn't the only one who was gifted with a parody...

