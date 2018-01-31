Braum's purchases land for new location at 128th and Indiana

According to Westar Commercial Realty, Braum's will have a new home at 128th Street and Indiana in Lubbock. The Braum's Ice Cream Shope and Burger Restaurant company purchased the land, but there is no date on when they will start to build, according to Westar.

The plans from Westar also show a Sonic will go next door to the Braum's.

