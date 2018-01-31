Accidental fire in northwest Lubbock caused by cord on electric blanket

Fire officials say a Wednesday morning fire in northwest Lubbock was caused by the power cord of an electric blanket.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the fire in the 5700 block of 3rd Street around 9:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the back side of the structure. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

All of the occupants were able to safely evacuate without injuries after being alerted by smoke detectors.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's office was called out and the fire origin was found in the master bedroom and the cause was ruled accidental related to the power cord of an electric blanket.

