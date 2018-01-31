Smyer ISD closed Thursday, Friday due to illness

FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.
