Smyer ISD closed Thursday, Friday due to illness

Officials with Smyer ISD say because they're experiencing a very large number of student and teacher absences due to illnesses, Smyer ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday, February 1 & 2.

There will be no activities at the school.

Picture Day will be rescheduled.

Friday's basketball games will be varsity only.

Classes will resume Monday, February 5 at the regular time.

