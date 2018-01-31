9 train cars derailed north of Wellman - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

9 train cars derailed north of Wellman

WELLMAN, TX (KCBD) -

We've got a crew on the scene where nine train cars have derailed north of Wellman.

Witnesses say the back of the train derailed, leaving five cars tipped over on their sides.

Fortunately, the cars were not carrying anything hazardous and highway traffic was not affected.

No word yet on what caused this accident.

