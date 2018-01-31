DPS: 1 injured in crash caused by thick black smoke on US 62 just west of FM 400

DPS reports one person suffered incapacitating injuries after a crash on US 62 just west of FM 400 on Wednesday.

They say thick black smoke reduced visibility to zero in the area.

Two vehicles entered the smoke. A white Chevy pickup, driven by Walter Verkamp, 54 of Idalou, slowed down due to poor visibility and the second vehicle, a Jeep driven by Rebecca Roundtree, 48 of Ralls, ran into the back of Chevy.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Rebecca Roundtree was transported by private conveyance to Star ER in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety encourages drivers, if they can't see into smoke don't drive in.

If you have to drive into smoke, put your hazard lights on and slow down before entering.

